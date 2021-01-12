Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Computer Measurement Group Releases Full Conference Agenda

IMPACT 2021 will be a global virtual event.

Starting January 19, IMPACT will feature more than 60 expert-led sessions covering the scope of modern enterprise IT.

We especially want to thank Broadcom, Micro Focus, Dell Technologies, SVA Software, and ZETALY who are sponsors of this 2021 Event.”
— Whitney Brundage, VP, Programming and Strategy
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMG, a membership-based association for technology practitioners, announces the agenda for IMPACT 2021. Taking place virtually for the first time in 46 years, the conference will host keynotes, track specific breakout sessions, and networking. The event offers in-depth sessions with insight into Modern Enterprise IT, Performance Engineering, DevOps, and more. The conference features a split schedule enabling attendees to access live content globally.

The global pandemic of 2020 fueled unprecedented demand for technological advancement and digital transformation. With presenting sponsor Broadcom, IMPACT will highlight the technologists driving these changes within the financial services, retail, and communications industries, to name a few. As in years past, the conference will emphasize peer-to-peer learning among industry experts - including 11 C-Level executives.

“We’re excited to be able to present our 46th IMPACT conference to a world-wide audience this year,” states Amanda Hendley, President of CMG, Inc. “Our speakers join us from across the globe to share their work in performance engineering, observability, cloud, and more.”

Attendees can expect a range of speaking sessions and keynotes, including:
- Keynote: “A CIO Fireside Chat with Harry Moseley of Zoom,” taking place at 9:10 AM on January 27 and featuring the Zoom Video Communications CIO in a one-on-one chat.
- “Failing over without falling over” taking place January 19 at 7:10 PM and presented by Adrian Cockcroft, VP Cloud Architecture Strategy, Amazon Web Services
- Keynote: “Determining the Best Use of AI to Meet Your IT Ops Needs,” taking place January 26 at 9:10 AM and featuring Chris Spencer and David Helsley of Broadcom.
- Speaking Session: Everything I Need To Know About AIOps I Learned From My Rice Cooker,” taking place on January 27 at 7:10 PM. and featuring Austin Parker, Principal Developer Advocate at LightStep
- Keynote: “Transforming humanity with Lean, Agile and DevOps methodologies during a global pandemic” taking place January 26th at 7:10 PM ET and presented by Gautham Pallapa, Global CTO, VMware

In addition to viewing presentations, attendees will be able to engage with speakers during open Q&A sessions and in topic-based networking sessions. Event sponsors will also be on hand to provide resources to event attendees.

To view the full conference agenda, please click here. For more information about complementary industry professional registration, click here.

About CMG
Since 1974, CMG has been a resource for technology professionals tasked with driving digital transformations. CMG's Mission is to provide a forum for sharing, learning, and networking among professionals that are charged with IT planning and support for their organizations. Computer Measurement Group provides networking and educational programs including webinars, conferences, and meetups. Members are also able to access - and contribute to - a robust repository of papers, presentations, conference proceedings, and videos. For more information, visit www.cmg.org.

Amanda S Hendley
Computer Measurement Group, Inc.
+17708832397 ext.
amanda@cmg.org

