AR-15 Fundamentals Class at BCR

Learn the basics of the Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR), how it works, how to disassemble/reassemble, proper cleaning and clearing common malfunctions.

If desired, bring your own MSR to learn the ins and outs of your specific firearm.

Class will be held at Black's Creek Public Shooting Range in the Hunter Education Center on January 16th, from 9:00am to noon. Cost is $25, with a BCR one-day pass ($10 value) awarded to all successful graduates.

Contact Derek Bibber at 208-696-9471 for more information.