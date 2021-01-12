10/31 Consortium Launches New Website for Charity, Krewe and Fifolet Halloween Festival

10/31 Consortium is a Baton Rouge-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which was established in 2010 with the purpose of giving children a safe and happy Halloween. Corey Tullier 1031 Consortium President and CEO One of the many children that 10/31 Consortium has helped with their annual Halloween costume drives. 10/31 Consortium members presenting a check to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital 10/31 Krewe aims to make Baton Rouge, Louisiana a family-friendly Halloween destination

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10/31 Consortium , often described as “a Halloween version of Toys for Tots,” relies on krewe membership dues, as well as with merchandise and event ticket sales to help fund its charitable initiatives. The new site, crafted by BlakSheep Creative , will streamline and automate many of these processes for the 100% volunteer-run organization.“We are so grateful to Clint Sanchez and the BlakSheep Creative team,” said 10/31 Consortium President and CEO, Corey Tullier. “Thanks to them, we can now better focus on our true purpose of giving children a safe and fun Halloween.”New additions to the site include branded merchandise shopping, full account management for krewe members, online chat, and a robust events module which allows the organization to sell event tickets without having to go through a third-party site.“There were so many limitations with the old site,” said Clint Sanchez from BlakSheep Creative. “This is such a unique and fun organization; they really needed a site that captures all they have to offer and we’re proud to have provided that for them.”You can check out the updated site and become a krewe member at 1031Consortium.com.About 10/31 Consortium:10/31 Consortium is a Baton Rouge-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which was established in 2010 with the purpose of giving children a safe and happy Halloween. This includes providing Halloween costumes for children in need and working with neighborhoods to plan safe Trick or Treat events. The Halloween krewe also plans the Fifolet Halloween Festival annually in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more at 1031Consortium.com.About the Fifolet Halloween Festival:With origins starting in 2010, the Fifolet Halloween Festival is a multi-day event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana benefiting the charitable Halloween krewe, 10/31 Consortium. The festival includes a wide variety of events including a costume ball, 5k, arts market, parade, and pub crawl. Go to Fifolet.com for information and event details.

