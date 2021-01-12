Custom Graphalloy® Bushing Made and Shipped in One Hour for Customer Emergency
Graphalloy Bushing with Spiral Groove for Pumps
A customer needed a bushing fast, and quick work by the Graphalloy® Engineering and Manufacturing teams made it happenYONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturers of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® (www.graphalloy.com) bushing materials for high temperature, low temperature, submerged, food, pump, and other tough applications announces a record turnaround for a customer in need.
The customer in this case was a pump repair center. They contacted the Graphalloy Sales Engineering Team near the end of the business day on Friday. One of their clients needed a spiral-grooved, Graphalloy nickel grade pump bushing ASAP for outage work. A Graphalloy engineer then went to manufacturing with the bushing dimensions and material specification, and manufacturing was able to create the bushing, inspection was able to verify the dimensions, and shipping was able to ship the part all within an hour. The customer would have it by Saturday morning.
The customer called back later and asked for two more bushings, and the engineer was again able to coordinate with manufacturing, inspection, and shipping to get these parts to the customer by Monday morning.
GRAPHALLOY prides itself on meeting the customer’s time constraints and providing quick turnaround- still, a 1-hour turnaround for a custom bushing was a particularly noteworthy accomplishment, and point of pride, for all involved.
GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy, is formed from molten metal, graphite and carbon. It is a uniform, solid, self-lubricating bushing and bearing material that offers superior performance in hundreds of applications. GRAPHALLOY is well-suited for submerged or high temperature applications where grease, oil and plastics fail.
For more information about GRAPHALLOY products, visit our website at http://www.graphalloy.com, call us at 914-968-8400 or e-mail us at sales(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
More About GRAPHALLOY® and Graphite Metallizing Corporation
Graphite Metallizing Corporation of Yonkers, NY has been solving tough bearing problems for over 100 years. The company began in 1913 when two engineers developed a method for putting molten metal into graphite to create a new material called GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy.
Used in the manufacture of bushings, bearings and other components for machinery and process equipment, GRAPHALLOY materials are self-lubricating, impervious to temperature extremes from -400°F to +750°F (-240°C to 400°C) and thrive in harsh environments where other bearings fail. Special grades provide reliable service up to 1000°F (535°C) and higher in non-oxidizing atmospheres.
GRAPHALLOY is a unique self-lubricating bearing material that offers superior performance in hundreds of mechanical and electrical applications and significant operating advantages over conventional bushings and bearings.
GRAPHALLOY can be the solution to the toughest bearing, bushing, thrust washer, cam follower, or pillow block bearing design problem. It is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. FDA accepted grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for food contact equipment. NSF® International has certified two grades of GRAPHALLOY material for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
In some applications, GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for up to 20 years without maintenance. Standard designs are available but most GRAPHALLOY products are custom designed to the unique requirements of the specific application. Graphite Metallizing Corporation is ISO certified. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at http://www.graphalloy.com or call us at 914-968-8400.
Eric Ford
Graphite Metallizing Corporation
+1 914-968-8400
email us here