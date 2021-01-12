ORT Tool Completes Expansion

Addition Doubles Production Capacity

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT announces the completion of its expansion to its existing facility. “We are starting 2021 in a very strong position and the expanded production capacity will allow to us to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President.

ORT Tool’s addition will give the company 20,000 square feet production space. Along with the addition, ORT Tool will add new overhead doors, a new crane and driveway. The expansion design allows the company to expand further if needed.

The building expansion also means expansion of the ORT Tool’s workforce. The company will be looking to hire more welders and other production personnel.

“The company has just finished three very good years. Our business continues to grow and this expansion will position ORT Tool to meet our customers’ needs as their businesses prosper,” commented Milano.

ORT Tool has been able to maintain business with its manufacturing customers while expanding into the electric vehicle, the renewable industries of wind and solar.

