Advice Chaser Premiering New Webinar, “Social Security 101,” to Help Clients Plan for Retirement Successfully
On January 13, 2021, Advice Chaser will be premiering a webinar on the basics of Social Security.
Barbara's presentation will cut through the confusion about Social Security and give folks a painless introduction to some really important information.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 13, 2021, Advice Chaser will be premiering a webinar covering the basics of Social Security. To understand how Social Security will affect your retirement, watch the webinar here.
The webinar is hosted by Advice Chaser. The webinar’s guest speaker is Barbara Bush, National Security Advisor and a Certified Senior Advisor. Her background is in estate planning, and she also has extensive experience in medical consideration for retirees. In this presentation, she will cover:
How to qualify for Social Security benefits
What to keep in mind before you file for SSA
How to estimate how much money you’ll receive per month
What you and your spouse can expect from each other’s Social Security
Why divorce and survivor benefits are calculated differently
What kinds of changes may be coming for Social Security
“Barbara's presentation will cut through the confusion about Social Security and give folks a painless introduction to some really important information,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Advice Chaser is committed to helping people prepare for a financially secure future. Social Security is a vital part of retirement for most people. We are grateful that Barbara is sharing her personal and professional advice with us.”
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
