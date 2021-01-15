Berlin School Meets Bluesy Electronic Space Rock: Strange Gravity by Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen is Available Now

Strange Gravity: a spellbinding blend of ambient electronic atmospheres, Berlin school sequences, and classic rock flavored guitar textures. The CD version of Strange Gravity arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone. Spotted Peccary Music, Portland, OR

The synth and guitar duo Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen release their second collaboration album on Spotted Peccary Music.

Strange Gravity is a continuation of what we began with Toward the Horizon about the story of the Umbrella person, and how she represents all of us regarding how we gravitate towards others.” — Craig Padilla

PORTLAND, OR, USA, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An impressive example of space rock at its finest, Strange Gravity is a sophomore release by electronic music veteran Craig Padilla and electric guitar virtuoso Marvin Allen, teaming up once again for the Spotted Peccary Music label. The album releases everywhere today on most platforms, in formats listed here: https://orcd.co/strange-gravity-pre Strange Gravity is a compelling example of what is possible when two gifted musicians from different musical backgrounds are pulled into a common orbit and develop a creative synergy. Riding the waves of inspiration, the duo deliver an honest and spellbinding blend of ambient electronic atmospheres, Berlin school sequences, and classic rock flavored guitar textures. Interspersed with introspective moments – and even a few memorable melodies – the music on Strange Gravity moves through an array of music moods that range from hypnotic and dreamy, to powerful and epic.Swirling electronics, pulsing synthesizers, soaring guitars, and hypnotic rhythms twist and turn throughout the album’s 65 minutes, gliding through the stratosphere with an effortless freedom. Craig Padilla & Marvin Allen’s Strange Gravity is the perfect follow-up to their debut album Toward the Horizon (SPM-9086).In an imaginative review, music journalist Robin James describes the sound as “a dialog between two inspired friends, taking us on a journey through breathtaking vertiginous expanses, the inertia builds slowly until the warping phenomena kicks in and a flock of creatures, perhaps mermaids or tiny bizarre aliens, continue their flight in the direction of the horizon.”Allen reveals that “The sound of the album is a blend of Craig's Berlin School and ambient tendencies connecting with my bluesy classic rock leanings. The title, Strange Gravity, relates to the way Craig and I are drawn towards a common center.”“Strange Gravity is a continuation of what we began with Toward the Horizon about the story of the Umbrella person, and how she represents all of us regarding how we gravitate towards others,” says Padilla. “The music is a natural progression from the first album to this one with more ambient rock music filled with melodic sensibilities and experimental ideas.”Strange Gravity was mastered by Ben Cox, and is available now for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Strange Gravity arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.Artist interviews and review copies are available, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests: beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:1 Strange Gravity (18:46)2 The Revelation (06:47)3 Friendship (11:00)4 Fractured Illuminations (09:40)5 All Around Us (18:19)Visit Spotted Peccary's official website for new, limited edition 35th Anniversary merchandise, as well as its new free sampler, 34. Watch the label's 3+ hour TRANSMISSIONS livestreams on YouTube, and listen to its artist-curated IMPULSE playlists on Spotify.About Craig Padilla:With more than 40 releases over the course of his prolific career, Craig Padilla has proven to be a driving force in the current electronic music scene. Never letting technology overcome the humanity in his compositions, he creates electronic music that is rooted in tradition while still sounding new, interesting and fresh. Craig has always endeavored to create engaging musical landscapes as experiences to be treasured and played indefinitely.About Marvin Allen:Marvin Allen is a northern California based multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, performer, and music educator. As an accomplished musician, he has been lending his talents to numerous jingles, recording sessions, and short film soundtracks for many years. He also co-founded the Shasta Blues Society and continues to mentor many talented youths. His 2019 collaboration with longtime friend Craig Padilla is Allen’s first foray into the world of ambient electronic music.About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/strange-gravity/ Album Unboxing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb_K16f3cOA SPM Artist page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/craig-padilla-and-marvin-allen/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary

A look inside the album Strange Gravity, designed by Daniel Pipitone.