Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,269 in the last 365 days.

San Diego DA doesn’t want LA DA to prosecute her cases

(Subscription required) In an unprecedented move, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan called on Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to return certain criminal cases to San Diego, citing Gascón’s announcement to do away with sentence enhancements, allowing for lesser sentences for criminal defendants who use guns and have prior convictions.  

You just read:

San Diego DA doesn’t want LA DA to prosecute her cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.