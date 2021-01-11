(Subscription required) In an unprecedented move, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan called on Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to return certain criminal cases to San Diego, citing Gascón’s announcement to do away with sentence enhancements, allowing for lesser sentences for criminal defendants who use guns and have prior convictions.
You just read:
San Diego DA doesn’t want LA DA to prosecute her cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.