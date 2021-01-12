Higher 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in January

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that 3SquaresVT benefits for January through June of 2021 will be at least 15% higher thanks to the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Since January benefits had already been issued before the Act went into effect:

Households received their regular benefit on January 1st.

They will receive an additional benefit — 15% of their total benefit — before the end of the month.

Extra 3SquaresVT Benefit for December:

If a household received a benefit in December, they may receive an extra benefit that brings them to the maximum benefit for their household size. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

If eligible, households will automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If eligible: Benefit will be available: December 2020 January 16 by EBT, January 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives.

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

