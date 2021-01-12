ICARO Media Group Appoints New Comptroller/CFO

Finance Executive Emily Barnett Joins ICARO Team

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO Media Group, a digital media technology company, is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Barnett as Corporate Comptroller who will transition to CFO. Mrs. Barnett a seasoned financial executive is responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial reporting, financial analysis, and financial stability of the organization. She will report directly to the CEO, Paul Feller.

“With an impressive career in finance and leadership roles in global complex financial organizations, we are excited to have Emily Barnett join our executive team at ICARO,” stated Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group. “ICARO is expanding in multiple revenue projects both domestically and internationally. The addition of such an experienced financial professional to develop new financial reporting systems, financial forecasts, multi-currency business processes and quarterly and annual audits will play a key role in our future growth strategy and success as we progress to the next phase of our global roll-out strategy.”

A seasoned financial executive with extensive comptrollership experience in Capital Markets products and Fee-based businesses, Mrs. Barnett has more than 20 years of accounting knowledge and experience, most recently serving as the Executive Director for Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Investment Solutions Group. Previously, she served as Vice President for both the Wealth Management Private Banking and the Wealth Management Fixed Income Control Groups at Morgan Stanley, respectively. Prior to her tenure at Morgan Stanley, Mrs. Barnett served as a Finance Group Manager at WestLB and Associate at Merrill Lynch Inc.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products ICARO grows revenues, builds audience, and accesses turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive, but to stand out as a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.