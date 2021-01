Rutland Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B400115

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On January 11, 2021, at approximately 1840 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Birchwood Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Light dusting of snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1(deceased): Thomas Yuri Savransky

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Potomac, Maryland

PASSENGER #1 Tiger Chen

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York

INJURIES: None life threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to hood and windshield.

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

Operator #2: Tyler Whille

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to front end and windshield.

INJURIES: Life threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 11, 2021, at approximately 1840 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Mendon, Vermont.

Preliminary investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on US Route 4 when it crossed the center line and crashed head on into Vehicle # 2. Operator #1 (Savranski) was transported to Rutland Regional Medical where he later succumbed to his injuries. Passenger #1(Chen) was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and Operator #2 (Whille) was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center before ultimately being transported to UVM Medical Center, for life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Gardner at (802)773-9101.