Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,156 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex-Request for information

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 0147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road Orange, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

VICTIM: Alexia Voitle

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/11/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report of a larceny from a

motor vehicle that occurred on East Orange Road in Orange, Vermont in the early

morning hours.  Anyone with information on this incident, the individual or

vehicle in the attached photos are asked to call the Vermont State

Police-Middlesex Barracks at the above number or anonymously at 844-848-8477.

You just read:

Middlesex-Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.