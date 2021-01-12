Middlesex-Request for information
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300126
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 0147 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road Orange, Vermont
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Alexia Voitle
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/11/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report of a larceny from a
motor vehicle that occurred on East Orange Road in Orange, Vermont in the early
morning hours. Anyone with information on this incident, the individual or
vehicle in the attached photos are asked to call the Vermont State
Police-Middlesex Barracks at the above number or anonymously at 844-848-8477.