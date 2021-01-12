Middlesex-Request for information

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 0147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road Orange, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Alexia Voitle

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/11/2021 the Vermont State Police received a report of a larceny from a

motor vehicle that occurred on East Orange Road in Orange, Vermont in the early

morning hours. Anyone with information on this incident, the individual or

vehicle in the attached photos are asked to call the Vermont State

Police-Middlesex Barracks at the above number or anonymously at 844-848-8477.