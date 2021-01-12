Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nexvoo Announces 10 New Revolutionary Tech Products at CES 2021 Show

World's first transparent FDA registered N99 smart mask with eletric fan module and UV-C self sanitizing

INDIANAPOLIS, US, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexvoo, a global leader in unified communications, and its sister company Nexvoo Healthcare, a leader in Healthcare Innovation & PPE, are announcing the launch of 10 new products that at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). These products will be on showcase at the digital CES Showcase on 12-14.

Bill Da, CEO of Nexvoo is excited to announce the company’s global launch. “After an eventful 2020, we are excited to feature the launch of 10 new products that range from a Google Certified video conference tablet to AI 4K video conferencing pod. Our latest Google certified video conference tablet truly allow for plug and play access to any conferencing App such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Ring Central, GotoMeeting, Google Meet, and more!”

US President of Nexvoo Healthcare, John Gayman, stated “Our healthcare product innovation was quickly spurred by the 2020 pandemic. We are excited to launch the newest products that include a digital stethoscope, a 6-in-1 health tracking solution, world’s first ergonomic health chair and our latest innovation in health technology, BREEZE by Nexvoo. The world’s first clear, FDA registered health tech mask that is equipped with 2 N99 filters and micro fans that regulate clean air in and exhaust CO2 out, plus a built in UV light that kills bacteria and viruses while charging.”

About Nexvoo

For more information, please visit www.nexvoo.com.

Clint Brown
NEXVOO Inc
+1 866-910-8366
support@nexvooinc.com

