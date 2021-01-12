Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHR Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning today, Monday, January 11, 2021, and ending at the close of business on January 29, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

 

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

 

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2021 are listed below:

 

Household Size

Gross Monthly Income Limit

1

$1,931

2

$2,525

3

$3,119

4

$3,713

5

$4,307

6

$4,901

7

$5,495

8

$6,089

9

$6,683

10

$7,277

 

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

 

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

 

Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

DHHR Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program

