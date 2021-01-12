Pothole Patching This Week on I-83 at Exit 22 in York County

​Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT contractor will be patching potholes this week in the Interstate 83 work zone between Exit 22 (North George Street/Route 181) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County.

There will be lane restrictions in place on northbound I-83 from approximately 9 AM to 3 PM today through Wednesday, January 13, and during the same hours on southbound I-83 on Thursday, January 14.

This work is within the limits of a $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and includes the construction of a sound wall along the ramp.

The anticipated improvements include removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, installing a traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off ramp, resurfacing North George Street from the I-83 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive, resurfacing I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Kinsley Construction, of York, PA, is the prime contractor on this project. Work is expected to be completed by October of 2022.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018