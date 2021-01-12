Tik Tok alternative smartphone app, UFundo, officially released for Android devices
Short video app creator allows global users to showcase talent and become viral.USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tik Tok is one of the most controversial mobile apps today. It has been banned in several countries due to security and privacy issues. However, it isn’t just national governments that have found reasons to dislike the app. Many Internet users have found plenty of reasons to hate on it, which led ProvatoSoft Pvt Ltd to launch a Tik Tok alternative, UFundo. Now available for Android devices in the Google Play Store, UFundo offers users a wealth of cool, creative video editing tools, duet functionality, and AI-based recommendations to create video content to post online.
Ufundo allows users to make funny mobile videos that can be shared through the platform and on social media. The app enables users to record a short video and post it in seconds, giving the world the opportunity to see a unique talent or an interesting experience.
According to UFundo’s creators, they encouraging users to showcase creativity, talent in many different categories. However, they have sought to inspire individuals in the health and yoga sector to post short clips and videos to help individuals get fit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, content posted to the platform on how to make healthy foods and recipes have become popular in the last year. As a Tik Tok alternative, UFundo not only wants users to make funny mobile videos, but helpful, thought-provoking content as well. It is this content that the app’s creators believe will truly set it apart from Tik Tok.
UFundo comes with advanced video editing. This gives each user a wealth of tools at their fingertips to make high-quality videos in a matter of seconds. The advanced video editing tools are easy to use, making it possible to edit content quickly and without previous experience.
ProvatoSoft Pvt Ltd is focused on creating a homegrown, world-class mobile app, and social media platform. The company’s expert team of talented engineers, UX, and app developers continue to improve the UFundo app to make it even better.
UFundo uses AI and machine learning technologies to provide users with the best video recommendations, automated content screening, chatbots, and other great features. One of the areas that makes UFundo an even better Tik Tok alternative is its privacy and security. The app has built-in features to protect privacy and never sells user data to third-party companies.
UFundo is currently available for Android devices. ProvatoSoft Pvt Ltd will officially launch the iOS version of UFundo in March 2021. Users can download the app today and begin making funny videos to lip synced short videos. To download UFundo, please visit the Google Play Store.
###
Contact details
Company: ProvatoSoft Pvt LTD
Product: UFundo Smartphone App
Email: Help@UFundo.com
Website: https://www.ufundo.com/
Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.provatosoft.ufundo
Media Relations
ProvatoSoft Pvt LTD
Help@UFundo.com