Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,146 in the last 365 days.

Protocol for Opening Day of Legislative Session

News Release

January 11, 2021

Protocol for Opening Day of Legislative Session

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

“When the 87th Texas Legislative Session convenes tomorrow, the public will have access to the State Capitol but individuals will be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to entry. We understand that this might be an inconvenience for some; however, the department considers it essential for public safety purposes during opening day. Tests will be administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management at the North entrance with results expected within 15 minutes.”

### (HQ 2021-002)

You just read:

Protocol for Opening Day of Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.