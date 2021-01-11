Sorry! Your browser does not support JavaScript!

News Release

January 11, 2021

Protocol for Opening Day of Legislative Session

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following statement:

“When the 87th Texas Legislative Session convenes tomorrow, the public will have access to the State Capitol but individuals will be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to entry. We understand that this might be an inconvenience for some; however, the department considers it essential for public safety purposes during opening day. Tests will be administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management at the North entrance with results expected within 15 minutes.”

### (HQ 2021-002)