2021 Brings A New Year and The Third Annual Epic Waters’ Epic Plunge
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epic Waters Crew is kicking off a chilly new year with the third annual Epic Plunge, set for Sunday, February 7th at 10am at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie.
This wintry Epic event gives everyone the opportunity to take a chilly plunge into Epic Waves, the waterpark’s 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool! Guests can kick off the new year and take the “polar plunge” into anticipated water temperatures in the 50’s! Afterward, they can thaw off with a cup of hot chocolate while inside the waterpark which is kept at a pleasant 84 degrees.
Tickets to the Epic Plunge are $40, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the all-abilities playground in Grand Prairie, PlayGrand Adventures which plans to open back up to the public in March of 2021. All participants willing to brave the cold and take the plunge will receive an “I Conquered the Epic Plunge” long-sleeved t-shirt, hot chocolate after they take the plunge, as well as a full-day admission ticket to enjoy everything Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has to offer.
“This now local tradition is one that both Grand Prairie and Dallas–Fort Worth residents look forward to every year,” said Michael Hays, General Manager of Epic Wates Indoor Waterpark. “And of course, it’s for a great cause benefiting PlayGrand Adventures.”
For more information on this Epic event and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com. Want to become a sponsor for this event? Give us a call at 972-337-3131.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Situated west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior. The facility is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America, as well as the largest indoor waterpark in Texas.
Billed as a “cruise ship on land,” the park boasts wet and dry attractions for every member of the family, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor “action” river in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café and full-service bar, private event space and table-service cabanas, and much more. In 2019, the park added a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company headquartered in Erie, PA and Grand Prairie, TX. Since opening in January of 2018, the park has attracted guests from all 50 states and 11 countries. Awards and accolades include a 2018 “Leading Edge” Award and “Wave Review Award” from the World Waterpark Association, a 2019 “Best of Big D” Award from D Magazine, and a 2019 “Best of Aquatics” Award from Aquatics International Magazine; as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” list, and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic's Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral include The Summit (an award-winning, country club-styled recreation facility for active adults age 50+); the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an open air concert space that opened in August of 2018); The Epic (a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018); and PlayGrand Adventures (a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020). Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail. In the next few years, these amenities will expand to include hotels and restaurants.
To learn more about Epic Waters, visit the park’s website or Facebook page. To find out more about development at EpicCentral and throughout Grand Prairie, visit the City’s economic development website.
Caitlyn Blacker
