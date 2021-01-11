I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 1/4/2021

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 1/4/2021

• Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island continued.

Look Ahead to Week of 1/11/2021

• Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

• The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

• The lane width reductions on the eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramp to Wheeling Island will continue.

• Beginning Tuesday, January 12, there will be single right lane restrictions on the I-70 westbound 1st Bridge East from just beyond Exit 1B to approximately Wheeling Tunnel. These restrictions will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and should be lifted by Friday, January 15.

• Beginning Tuesday, January 12, there will be single lane restrictions on Ohio Route 7 from just south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry up until the Bridgeport Exit. These restrictions will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and should be lifted by Thursday, January 14.