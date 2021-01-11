Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DPS Commissioner to hold media availability on upcoming protest security

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

DPS Commissioner to hold media availability on upcoming protest security

 

WATERBURY, Vt. (Monday, Jan. 11, 2021) — Following several media requests, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling will hold a media availability at 2:15 p.m. today to discuss security considerations surrounding upcoming protests related to the U.S. presidential election and next week’s inauguration. This media availability will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

 

Members of the media who wish to attend should email Adam Silverman, the public information officer for the Vermont State Police, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov to receive call-in instructions.

 

