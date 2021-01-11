For Immediate Release:

January 11, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Amy Siegler, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Hanover Township, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Milton Troche, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Stephen Roller, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Village of New Miami, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Carroll Conotton Valley Union Local School District, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Crawford Jenna Miller, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Cuyahoga Michael Lewis, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 North Royalton City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Strongsville City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin A+ Children's Academy, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Worthington City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Chardon Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Lake County Educational Service Center, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Licking Granville Exempted Village School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Alexandria, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Kimberly Cole, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Mahoning City of Struthers 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Khalid Habo, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Montgomery Central State University Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Perry Perry County General Health District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Pike Kari Parker, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Portage Kent State University - NCAA, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Mansfield City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Gina Premier, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Summit Megan Dahlheimer, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society, IPA 12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018 Washington Village of Lowell, IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

