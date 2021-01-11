Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
James A. Rhodes State College Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Butler
Amy Siegler, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Hanover Township, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Milton Troche, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Stephen Roller, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Village of New Miami, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Carroll
Conotton Valley Union Local School District, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Crawford
Jenna Miller, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Cuyahoga
Michael Lewis, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
North Royalton City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Strongsville City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
A+ Children's Academy, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Worthington City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Chardon Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Lake County Educational Service Center, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Licking
Granville Exempted Village School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Alexandria, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Kimberly Cole, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Mahoning
City of Struthers
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Khalid Habo, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Montgomery
Central State University Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Muskingum
Tri-Valley Local School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Perry
Perry County General Health District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Pike
Kari Parker, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Portage
Kent State University - NCAA, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Mansfield City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Gina Premier, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Summit
Megan Dahlheimer, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society, IPA
12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018
Washington
Village of Lowell, IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
