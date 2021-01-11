Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 11, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

James A. Rhodes State College Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Amy Siegler, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Hanover Township,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Milton Troche, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Stephen Roller, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Village of New Miami,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Carroll

Conotton Valley Union Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Jenna Miller, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Michael Lewis, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

North Royalton City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Strongsville City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

A+ Children's Academy,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Worthington City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Chardon Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County Educational Service Center,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Licking

Granville Exempted Village School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Alexandria,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Kimberly Cole, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Struthers

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Khalid Habo, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Montgomery

Central State University Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Tri-Valley Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Perry County General Health District

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pike

Kari Parker, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Portage

Kent State University - NCAA,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Kent State University - WKSU Radio Station,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Mansfield City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Gina Premier, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Summit

Megan Dahlheimer, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society,  IPA

12/01/2016 TO 11/30/2018

 

 

 

Washington

Village of Lowell,  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

