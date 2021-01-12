Three Asset Management Veterans Announce the Launch of Focus Distribution
Helping investment solutions providers rethink distribution and expand marketing opportunities.WOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Chun, Luke Theeuwes, and Keith Thompson have joined together to form FOCUS Distribution, LLC (“FOCUS”), a new marketing and distribution firm representing asset managers. When asked about the move, Steve Chun said, “COVID has created significant challenges in financial services distribution, but it has also created opportunities to disrupt an aging model. We felt that there were real strategic opportunities and a void in the marketplace for the services we can offer.” Collectively, the three founders are responsible for raising over $15 billion during their careers.
“The investment market is being dominated by several multi-trillion dollar asset managers. The Big Three are estimated to control between 73% and 80% of the global ETF market and sponsor 45 of the 50 largest funds. We think that some of these smaller ETFs and asset managers provide real value and are positioned to carve out meaningful places alongside these behemoths.” Luke Theeuwes continued, “The challenge is that many don’t have the budget or expertise to attract the kind of talent necessary to communicate their stories.”
Many of these smaller ETFs, while possessing outstanding performance with strong academic support to their validity, lack both the marketing infrastructure and home office relationships to get them to critical mass. According to Keith Thompson, “Our objective is to represent a diverse lineup of asset managers that can help solve the biggest client and consultant concerns." Our first client, Miller/Howard Investments, has been delivering high and sustainable dividend income to clients for nearly 30 years, since the launch of their first strategy in 1991 and has integrated ESG criteria into their investment process since its inception. Mr. Thompson continued, “ESG and sustainable income are themes that are not going away.”
FOCUS is in talks to represent several investment solution providers. FOCUS will also continue to represent Miller/Howard Investments in their distribution efforts, with no perceptible change in the servicing and support of those assets.
Over time, the objective of FOCUS is to build a portfolio of disparate and unique strategies that, when combined, create real solutions to client problems. "Clients and consultants, alike, are worried about downside protection, longevity risk, fear of missing out, and poor investor behavior, all of which can have an enormous impact on client net worth."
In addition to its home office in Woodstock, NY, FOCUS has a presence in Philadelphia, PA and Houston, TX. For more information, contact info@focusdst.com or visit www.focusdst.com.
FOCUS was founded by three previous partners from Miller/Howard investments, a boutique SMA manager in New York. Together they have over 80 years of combined experience in the Institutional and Retail investment marketing world. They have raised over $15 billion dollars at major wirehouses, regional brokers, and RIAs.
