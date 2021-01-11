Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,847 in the last 365 days.

New 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map Available Now

Monday, January 11, 2021 | 09:41am

NASHVILLE – The 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

Due to the pandemic and reduction of tourist travel through the state, the 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map will only be available in digital format. The PDF can be downloaded and printed. As in 2020, this digital print was created in ESRI ArcGIS Pro using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation.  There have been several improvements and additions to the 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map in order to increase its accuracy and usability. These include, but are not limited to:  county borders were enhanced, SR 193 was updated, Big South Fork National River Recreation Area was updated, a one sided map was created,  US 127 was updated, and rivers and lakes were enhanced.  As this is a digital print, more updates will roll out throughout the year.

The 2021 state map can be downloaded from the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/state-maps.html.

###

You just read:

New 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map Available Now

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.