WHITE SKIES BLACK MINGO' FROM AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR KEVIN D. MILLER NOW AVAILABLE
~A real page-turner recounting the life and struggles of a courageous 12-year-old Margaret Davis during the Civil War torn between a divided country and love~
From the first page to the last, I was drawn into a world populated by characters who stole my heart, living a story that kept me on the edge of my seat.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel back in time and history to follow the real struggles of race, horrors of wars, and cultural turmoil of an orphan and homeless girl with the latest book by award-winning author Kevin D Miller's 'White Skies Black Mingo.' Set in 1800 during the Civil War, the book is a historical fiction on the life and journey of 12-year-old Margaret Davis.
Released in Fall last year, the book received an 'Honorary Mention' in the New England Book Festival in General fiction. It follows Margaret Davis' story as she flees a terrible epidemic devastating her Ohio Seneca clan. Mentored in the ancient arts of medicine and healing at a young age, the young girl journeys to Wheeling, Virginia, with her mother and Shaman grandmother, in search of a new life. After losing her mother and grandmother on the way, she is thrust into the wilderness and an impending winter storm—threatening her very existence. Abandoned amid fur trappers, wild animals, and fierce weather, she struggles to survive the treacherous journey along with her only two companions—her two beloved wolves, Hato and Kake.
An unexpected betrayal leads Margaret into servitude on a Virginia plantation. Her captivity changes the course of her life forever and sets her on a path of mercy as a medicine woman during the darkest hour of American History—The Civil War. A chance encounter with a Union soldier leaves Margaret torn between two very different worlds and one forbidden love.
'White Skies Black Mingo' is inspired by Kevin's great, great grandparents and their love for each other that stood the test of time. His great, great grandmother was Native American of the Haudenosaunee nation, and his great, great grandfather was a son of Irish immigrants and a Civil War veteran.
Award-Winning and Best-Selling author Kevin D. Miller began his writing career after learning of a dark family secret. A secret so shocking; it inspired him to investigate deeper to find answers to his many questions. Kevin learned his real name is not Miller. His grandfather changed the family name in 1920 to bury a tragic family secret. A secret he took to his grave and never spoke about in his lifetime. Kevin chronicles that story in his first book, "HEART OF STEEL."
Kevin D Miller was born in Canton, Ohio, and now resides in Southern California with his wife and two daughters. When not writing, Kevin is a professional Web Developer, Background Actor, and fitness buff. Kevin owns two college degrees. A B.S. in Electronics Technology and a B.S in Information Technology. Kevin is a veteran of the United States Air Force. You can visit him online at www.authorkevinmiller.com
'White Skies Black Mingo' is now available worldwide at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and from publisher Headline Books.
Praise for White Skies Black Mingo:
"From the first moment you meet Native American Kateri (Margaret) in Kevin D. Miller's novel White Skies, Black Mingo, the young heroine's spirit and courage will captivate you. Miller's gripping writing will take you on a thrilling adventure of danger, American history, redemption, and love. You will be completely enthralled."
—Ty DeMartino, Screenwriter/Playwright
White Skies Black Mingo is the second book after Heart of Steel that author Kevin D. Miller has penned. Dealing with a story from the 1800s, Miller's characters are deeply thought out, and the way he tells the story of the young heroine is captivating. On a side note, I was excited to explore a bit of West Virginia in this novel. Hope you enjoy White Skies Black Mingo as much as I did.
—Kevin Sizemore, Actor, Producer, Director
