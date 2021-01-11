FREE SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: BUILD YOUR 2021 ACTION PLAN
Join us for a FREE, Practical, and Interactive Workshop! Build your 2021 12-month Business Development Strategy & Action Plan Using our Complimentary Workbook.
2020 was filled with uncertainty for small businesses, but 2021 doesn't have to be!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a new year, a new normal, a fresh start for small businesses worldwide. It's time for small businesses to rebound, recenter, re-strategize. It's time for small businesses to choose action over feeling stuck. It's time for small businesses to choose clarity over chaos. It's time for small businesses to build the RIGHT action plan according to the new normal and start the new year in the RIGHT way!
— Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Small Biz Silver Lining
We invite all small business owners to join Small Biz Silver Lining Founder, CEO, and small business growth expert Carissa Reiniger on January 19th from 1:30 -3:30 pm EST for a fun, practical, and interactive SLAP - The Silver Lining Action Plan - Intensive Workshop!
We promise you; this is not just another webinar. It is a chance for small businesses to build their 2021 Action Plan in live time with our complimentary workbook. It is a chance for them to create a robust 12-month business development strategy so that they can connect with their ideal client and hit their financial goals.
Over the course of two hours, Carissa will ask critical questions and walk small businesses through a proven methodology that will help them:
- Establish their 2021 priorities and create a time budget.
- Build a profile of their ideal client.
- Evaluate their finances, pricing, and revenue streams.
- Set their 1-year sales goals.
- And, last but not least, build an action plan using 9 proven connecting strategies to help them reach their ideal clients.
“2020 was filled with uncertainty for small businesses, but 2021 doesn't have to be!” says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Small Biz Silver Lining. “At Silver Lining, our mission is to help as many small businesses as we can reach their financial goals, and we won't stop until 80% of small businesses succeed, not fail! Every company decision we make will always be SMALL BUSINESS FIRST!”
There are limited spots available for the live event and so if you would like to secure your seat, click here now!
If you can’t make the live event, the workshop will be available on-demand starting January 21st for anyone who doesn’t register in time. Click here to access the on-demand workshop!
Lastly, if you work with small businesses and would like to offer a SLAP Intensive workshop to your network, please reach out to Maxine Genier, Silver Lining's Chief Communication Officer, to schedule an introduction call - maxine@smallbizsilverlining.com
