Silver Lining, LA21 CDC, and Greenline Access Capital Launch ‘Philly 500’ to Support Small Businesses in Philadelphia Silver Lining, LA21 CDC, and Greenline Access Capital Launch ‘Philly 500’ to Support Small Businesses in Philadelphia

Two-year initiative, powered by Silver Lining, will provide structure, tools, and ongoing support to Philadelphia’s small business owners so they can grow.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Lining LA21 CDC , and Greenline Access Capital have launched Philly 500, a two-year initiative to support 500 small businesses in Philadelphia with the structure, tools, and ongoing support they need to grow. The initiative is powered by Silver Lining, with its behavioral-change science, tech-enabled platform, silv=r™.With over 22 years of combined experience serving Philadelphia’s small business community, LA21 CDC and Greenline Access Capital have long been trusted partners to those who drive the city’s economy. Philly 500 builds on that trust by connecting the organizations’ deep community relationships with a proven, tech-enabled system for business growth.Why Philly 500Philadelphia is a city built on small business. Research from GoDaddy’s Small Business Research Lab shows that one in every 25 adults in the city runs a digitally active small business. That is the backbone of the city’s economy.However, for too many of these business owners, the support available hasn’t matched the need. The focus has been on doing programs rather than driving real, lasting change in how business owners operate and grow.LA21 CDC and Greenline Access Capital see this gap every day in the communities they serve. Philly 500 is the answer: A long-term commitment to providing the kind of structured, comprehensive, sustained support that actually works.What Philadelphia Small Businesses Can ExpectPhiladelphia small businesses can sign up for silv=r™ at a pay-what-you-can rate through LA21 CDC and Greenline Access Capital. On April 9, LA21 CDC will host the first stop of The Economy Is My Business Tour at their headquarters in Philadelphia from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. ET.Silver Lining Founder and CEO Carissa Reiniger will lead a live silv=r™ small business growth workshop where attendees will walk away with a clear, actionable 1-year plan. Tickets are valued at $299, but are available for just $19 per person for up to 150 attendees, thanks to support from Wells Fargo.Then, on Oct. 15, 2026, these partners will host a second workshop in Philadelphia to help business owners create their 1-Year Action Plans and set their financial goals for the year ahead.All Philly 500 small businesses will also be listed on Silver Lining’s buy.small Marketplace for free. This marketplace, which is on Silver Lining’s media platform small.news, will give them visibility and a direct channel to new customers.True to the initiative’s mission, every dollar spent at Philly 500 events will go directly to local small business owners — from food and beverage to merchandise and prizes — creating immediate economic impact within the local communities.If 500 small businesses in Philadelphia grow their revenue by even 10%, that would equal millions of dollars circulating back into the local economy — creating jobs, stabilizing families, and strengthening neighborhoods.About Greenline Access CapitalGreenline Access Capital is a 501(c)(3) mission-driven financial institution that helps micro-businesses achieve financial wealth and resiliency. Their mission is to provide immigrant and other historically disadvantaged individuals with capital, capacity, connections, and conviction to leverage entrepreneurship for economic and social advancement.About Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business AssociationThe Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association CDC (LA21) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity organization founded in Philadelphia and specifically serves the West Philadelphia community on Lancaster Avenue from 34th to Lansdowne streets (over 20 city blocks), Market Street from 34th to 38th streets and the surrounding neighborhoods. Their mission is to provide the training, resources, and environment to help new and established businesses address the difficulties of starting, maintaining, and navigating the necessary changes needed to foster successful business growth and economic betterment of the Lancaster Avenue corridor and the city of Philadelphia.

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