Silver Lining Launches ‘The Economy Is My Business Tour’ in Charlotte

The Economy Is My Business Small Business Growth Workshop Flyer

A Free Small Business Growth Workshop for Charlotte businesses, Powered by Silver Lining Limited and supported by Wells Fargo

This FREE workshop is designed for small business owners seeking clarity, structure, and immediate action, particularly those feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or struggling to generate consistent revenue.” — Carissa Reiniger

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Live Event Empowering Small Business Owners to Reclaim Power, Pride, and Agency in the U.S. EconomySilver Lining, a global leader in helping Small Business Owners grow profitable and sustainable businesses, is bringing “The Economy Is My Business Tour” to Charlotte on May 13, 2026, with the generous support of Wells Fargo.This live event is part of a national five-city tour designed to help Small Business Owners reclaim their power, pride, and agency in the United States economy. At a time of growing volatility and uncertainty, Silver Lining is delivering a clear message: Small Business is the heart and soul of the economy—and the economy is built one small business at a time.Reclaiming the Economy, One Small Business at a TimeMore than an event, The Economy Is My Business Tour is a call to action. Small Business Owners are invited to remember these three essential truths:- They can change the economy by growing their business.- They create real impact by generating income for themselves, their families, and their communities.- They build lasting power by succeeding together, in community.What to Expect in CharlotteThis Charlotte event will feature Silver Lining Founder and CEO Carissa Reiniger leading a live 3-hour Small Business Growth Workshop During the session, small business owners will:- Build a personalized 1-Year Action Plan in real time- Learn clear strategies to attract customers and increase revenue- Gain a simple, focused framework for business growth- Access the silv=r™ platform (valued at $2,400) at a pay-what-you-can rate- Network with other driven small business owners- Receive merch, refreshments, and opportunities to win door prizesThe workshop is designed for small business owners seeking clarity, structure, and immediate action, particularly those feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or struggling to generate consistent revenue.Thanks to Wells Fargo’s support through the American Small Business Growth Program, attendees will have access to Silver Lining’s silv=r™ small business growth platform at a subsidized rate, along with exclusive #TheEconomyIsMyBusiness merchandise.True to the campaign’s mission, every dollar spent to host this event will go directly to local small business owners, creating immediate economic impact within the Charlotte community.Limited Seats, Extraordinary Value!Attendance is limited. While the true value of this workshop is $299 and tickets are sold at $19, thanks to the support of Wells Fargo, a limited number of tickets are being offered free of charge for small business owners. Use code FREESMB when registering here: www.silversmallbusiness.com/economytourcharlotte About Silver LiningSince 2005, Silver Lining has been on a mission to change the global economy, one small business at a time. Thousands of small business owners across 80 countries use its tech-enabled, behavior-change science-based growth platform, silv=r™, to build profitable and sustainable businesses. Learn more at www.silversmallbusiness.com

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