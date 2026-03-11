Silver Lining Releases the American Small Business Growth Program Phase 4 Impact Report, Announces Phase 5

ASBGP is special because we are determined to listen, learn, and do everything in our power to meet the needs of the Small Businesses that are the heart, soul, and backbone of the American economy.” — Carissa Reiniger, Founder and CEO of Silver Lining

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Lining has launched the Phase 4 Impact Report for the American Small Business Growth Program (ASBGP), a partnership with Wells Fargo. The 72-page report details program strategy, performance data, major innovations, and real stories from Small Business Owners across America.Since the partnership launched in 2021, Silver Lining has made its silv=r™ Platform available to 1,750 Small Business Owners across the United States, fully subsidized by Wells Fargo. The program has included the development and launch of silv=r™ in Spanish, Gamification features, property-ownership capital products, customer Small Business habit quizzes, ecosystem-enabling tools, and, most recently, silv=rAI™.As outlined on page 7 of the report, Silver Lining and Wells Fargo are announcing Phase 5 of the program, which includes:- Expanding access to silv=r™ for more Small Businesses, fully subsidized, to ensure they receive the structure and support they deserve to build profitable, sustainable businesses.- Launching The Economy Is My Business Tour in Philadelphia, New York City, Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles, a rallying cry and source of encouragement and community to remind Small Business Owners that they are not victims of the economy, but indeed the economy.- Introducing silv=rAI™ features within the silv=r™ Platform, leveraging AI to enable and empower Small Business Owners rather than leaving them further behind in the digital divide. The Phase 4 Impact Report is available now . Small Businesses can claim a subsidized spot on the silv=r™ Platform on our website. Tickets for The Economy Is My Business Tour in Philadelphia are also available now.Organizations and individuals in the U.S. Small Business ecosystem are invited to reach out to Silver Lining directly to explore partnership and involvement opportunities in the American Small Business Growth Program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.