Silver Lining Releases the American Small Business Growth Program Phase 4 Impact Report, Announces Phase 5
Since the partnership launched in 2021, Silver Lining has made its silv=r™ Platform available to 1,750 Small Business Owners across the United States, fully subsidized by Wells Fargo. The program has included the development and launch of silv=r™ in Spanish, Gamification features, property-ownership capital products, customer Small Business habit quizzes, ecosystem-enabling tools, and, most recently, silv=rAI™.
As outlined on page 7 of the report, Silver Lining and Wells Fargo are announcing Phase 5 of the program, which includes:
- Expanding access to silv=r™ for more Small Businesses, fully subsidized, to ensure they receive the structure and support they deserve to build profitable, sustainable businesses.
- Launching The Economy Is My Business Tour in Philadelphia, New York City, Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles, a rallying cry and source of encouragement and community to remind Small Business Owners that they are not victims of the economy, but indeed the economy.
- Introducing silv=rAI™ features within the silv=r™ Platform, leveraging AI to enable and empower Small Business Owners rather than leaving them further behind in the digital divide.
The Phase 4 Impact Report is available now. Small Businesses can claim a subsidized spot on the silv=r™ Platform on our website. Tickets for The Economy Is My Business Tour in Philadelphia are also available now.
Organizations and individuals in the U.S. Small Business ecosystem are invited to reach out to Silver Lining directly to explore partnership and involvement opportunities in the American Small Business Growth Program.
Eva Vargová
Silver Lining
+1 844-393-7527
eva@silversmallbusiness.com
Other
