Wade Architectural Systems Announces New Strategic Partner
Partnering with StoVentec to deliver innovative and conscience solutions for our clients will allow us to stay at the forefront of the competition in the architectural and construction industry”HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems (WAS) and StoVentec (Sto) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership combining Sto’s advanced building technology solutions with WAS’s proven strategic business services in architectural solutions
New to the US, StoVentec is one of the biggest producers of Rainscreen wall systems that utilize glass as cladding. Their rainscreen systems allow architects to freely mix and match multiple rainscreen cladding materials, textures, shapes, and colors to create a truly original facade.
With StoVentec systems, you have options for luminous back-painted glass cladding, including custom full-color HD digitally printed and silk-screened glass for a truly one-of-a-kind building facade.
“Partnering with StoVentec to deliver innovative and conscience solutions for our clients will allow us to stay at the forefront of the competition in the architectural and construction industry. “said Peter Parnham, VP of WAS. "Wade Architectural Systems is proud to partner with a company that builds with conscience to make sustainable buildings while improving aesthetic value. "
About StoVentec
More than 40 years
Sto was established in 1962 and is ran by 3 generations of the Stotmeister family.
With headquarters based in Atlanta, Georgia, and strategically located manufacturing plants throughout the United States, Sto Corp. proudly serves more than 250 distributors in North America and the Caribbean providing fully tested and code-approved high-performance ventilated Rainscreen systems.
About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems specializes in exterior and interior solutions for the architectural community. Our company partners with industry leaders, who produce high-quality architectural systems, to offer solutions for visually pleasing interiors and exteriors balanced with installation strategies that are cost-effective. For more information, contact us at (281) 852-7900, www.wadearch.com.
