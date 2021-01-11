Unlikely Father and Son Duo Lead One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Financial Services Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay and Josiah Gladney a father and son duo, run G5 Financial, LLC, a financial services company.
G5 Financial, LLC is one of the fastest growing financial services companies in the US specializing in helping entrepreneurs qualify for business funding. But what makes this company’s story unique is that it’s founder, Jay Gladney, a single father of 1, started the business after recovering from financial ruin due to divorce and the loss of his previous business.
Jay stated, “Everything worked out for my good. What seemed like a situation I would never get out of, turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to me. Now I am happy to help others position themselves to prosper. To be able to do this while having my son with me all the time is just a huge bonus.”
When asked how he was able to find success seemingly overnight with the financial services company, Jay pointed toward aggressive social media advertising campaigns.
About G5 Financial, LLC
G5 Financial was founded in March 2019 by Jay Gladney to assist business owners with creative world-class financial solutions. G5 Financial is one of the fastest growing financial services companies in the U.S. serving hundreds of clients a year.
For more information, please visit www.G5Financial.com
Instagram: @JayGladney
Jay Gladney
G5 Financial, LLC
+1 505-608-7800
Jay@G5Financial.com