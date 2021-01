UAE being recognized as Premium Tourist & Leisure Destination with Growing Number of Expats to Drive Car Rental Market.

UAE Car Rental UAE Car Rental Info

The UAE Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine market in anticipated to grow with a positive growth rate with new entrants’ business growth.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ( UAE ), January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The U.A.E.’s leisure and entertainment market is set to grow as 45 million visitors are expected by 2021, including 30 million international tourists increasing business for Hospitality, Tourism and Transportation industries• Expat population sums up to 8.45 million as of 2018, with the highest 35.7% of Indians.6 During 2018, the outflow of emigrants from India to UAE, comprised of 103 Thousand• Dubai and Abu Dhabi to forecast a huge demand in Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Services anticipated by the upcoming events and Expo.Electric Vehicle, IOT technology and Machine learning will drive the Growth: Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine companies are using the technology such as IOT and machine learning to improve the Fleet operations and management. New Tech based platform such as Beno are entering the market to increase traditional sales channels for its partners and also creating a more efficient, data enabled, and technology driven ecosystem with consumers at its heart. Companies are focusing on customer experiences and services are providing best online service and car booking features.Digital Payments will soon become a common practice across the UAE giving the customers freedom from carrying cash and local currency. This will be highly beneficial for the Intentional Tourists.For more information on the research report, refer to below link:Annual Events and Growing demand: More than 1, 35,000 visitors are expected to attend Formula 1 Grand Prix 2020 in Abu Dhabi out of which 60% will be foreign visitors. With the growing popularity of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the major Economic locations, there is high influx of corporate and Tourists creating an enforced demand for the Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Services. New Cab Aggregators are emerging in the market to cater the potential demand. The leasing and Limousine service are expected to increase with a positive CAGR of 6.6% and 7.7% respectively in terms of fleet during the forecast period 2019-2024F.Growth Strategies by UAE Cab Taxi Industry: Dubai Taxi Corporation will be adding 200 Tesla electric cars by 2020 and 50% of its fleet will be converted into hybrid vehicle by 2021. Hybrid vehicles save fuel consumption by as much as 25.41 L per vehicle per day - equivalent to Dh54.38 savings per vehicle per day (fuel price at Dh2.14 per L). Furthermore, Cashless payments are becoming the norm in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi emirate’s taxis has started to offer the same convenience to commuters as it is often hard to find the exact change needed to pay the fareAnalysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE Car Rental, Leasing and Limousine Outlook to 2024 - Driven By Growth In Tourism And Corporate Demand for Employee Mobility” believe that the car rental, leasing and limousine industry in UAE has been growing and is expected that it will expand further owing to the rising number of SME’s, International Tourists, working population and annual events, additional services provided by the companies such as flexible plans, online booking option and offers. The Car rental and leasing market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2024F and a positive CAGR of 13.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2024F for the limousine industry.Key Segments Covered For Car Rental• By Emirates:DubaiAbu DhabiOthers (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah, Al-Ain, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain)• By Types of Car:EconomySUVLuxury• By End User:CorporateIndividual• By Source of Booking:On-AirportOff- Airport• By Duration of Car Rental:0-1 Month1-6 Month6-12 MonthKey Segments Covered For Car Leasing• By Emirates:DubaiAbu DhabiOthers (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah, Al-Ain, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain)• By Types of Car:EconomySUVLuxury• By Type of Car Leased:CorporateIndividual• By Duration of Car Leasing:1 Year2 Year3 Year3+ Year• By End User:Facility ManagementIndustrial SectorFood ServicesLogisticsOil and GasGovernment and AssociationsOthersKey Segments Covered For Limousine Car• By Emirates:DubaiAbu DhabiOthers (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah, Al-Ain, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain)• By Limousine companies by Emirates:DubaiAbu DhabiOthers (Ras Al Khamiah, Sharjah, Al-Ain, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain)• By Types of Car:StandardLarge sizedPremiumUltra Luxury• By Business:Event BusinessNon- Event Business• By Source of Business:AirportNon Airport• By Source of Payment:Direct From CorporateCorporate Payments• By Purpose of Limousine:LeisureCorporateKey Target AudienceCar Rental companiesCar Leasing companiesLimousine CompaniesTourisms IndustriesTour and Travel AggregatorAutomobile companiesCab taxi companiesCab AggregatorsTechnology ProvidesInvestors and Venture CapitalistGovernment AssociationsLogistics companyTime Period Captured in the Report:Historical Period - 2014-2019Forecast Period – 2020-2024Companies Covered:• Car Rental and Leasing Companies:Thrifty Rent a CarEmirates TransportHertzDiamondleaseMassar Car RentalLeaseplanShift Rent a CarNational Car RentalAvis Rent a CarEuropcarBudget Rent a CarFast Rent a CarDollarAutoRentParamount Car Rental and LeasingEuroStarSixt Rent a Car• Limousine Companies:Dubai Taxi CorporationEmirates TransportCityLink LimousinePrivate LimousineAvis LimousineTransguard LimousineNational TransportSharjah Roads and Transport AuthorityHot Wheels LimoGlobal Wings LimousineCityway LimousineRoyal Falcon LimousinePatriot LimoNiceway LimousineInsaf LimousineGerman LimousineOnak LimousineDubai Exotic LimousineElite Class Limousine ServicesKey Topics Covered in the ReportPresent Day Landscape of UAE Rental, Leasing and Limousine IndustryUAE Car Rental Market OverviewUAE Car Rental Market SizeUAE Car Rental Market SegmentationCompetition in UAE Car Rental MarketFuture outlook of UAE Car Rental MarketUAE Car Leasing Market OverviewUAE Car Leasing Market SizeUAE Car Leasing Market SegmentationCompetition in UAE Car Leasing MarketFuture outlook of UAE Car Leasing MarketUAE Limousine Car Market OverviewUAE Limousine Car Market SizeUAE Limousine Car Market SegmentationCompetition in UAE Limousine Car MarketIndustry AnalysisCompany Profiles of Car Rental & Leasing companiesAnalyst RecommendationsSnapshot of UAE Cab Taxi MarketSnapshot of UAE Cab Aggregator MarketAppendixFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249