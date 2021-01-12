Zuci Systems Announces Appointment of Bipin Nambiar as Vice President and Board Member - Expands Europe Operations
After winning 40 clients profitably, Zuci Systems plans for the next phase of growth by expanding its operation to Europe.BELGIUM, EUROPE, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and solutions firm, today announced that Bipin Nambiar, former Director of Strategic Initiatives at TCS in the Benelux region has been appointed as Vice President and member of the board.
Bipin brings to Zuci extensive experience in the Information Technology industry, with specialization in multiple areas. At TCS, he led their strategic initiatives resulting in significant growth by successfully positioning their offerings.
“Zuci is fortunate to benefit from Bipin’s extensive experience with leading global brands and his strong network in the European region. His passion for technology combined with management and business development skills will help Zuci to strengthen its position in the region, ” said Vasudevan Swaminathan, President & Principal at Zuci Systems.
“When I had the opportunity to join Zuci as a shareholder and head of business for Europe, I did not have to think twice. I had worked with the founders before and shared their ambition, and more importantly, their values,” said Bipin Nambiar. “A strong team of highly motivated and well-qualified software talent and the extremely high retention rates stands testimony to the way the founders have managed this organisation so far.”
Zuci plans to increase its client base in Europe by offering its suite of digital solutions. The new office in Brussels, Belgium will be the company’s third office globally. “The opening of Zuci’s new Europe office is an important step towards realizing our vision to take our intelligent automated solutions to brands in Europe,” said Vasudevan. The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in 2021 and is expected to help Zuci target various European firms and present its advanced technology capabilities in Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics, Data Sciences, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.
About Zuci Systems
Founded in 2016, Zuci Systems is a digital organization focused on the craft of building software. A professional services company, it provides end-to-end solutions for businesses by leveraging Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Personalization, and Automation. Zuci is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and its services are used by over 40 companies in more than a dozen countries today. For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com
Press Contact
Ms. Lini Susan John
Zuci Systems Inc
lini.sj@zucisystems.com