Services to Buildings And Dwellings Use IoT For Large Scale Management

The Business Research Company’s Services to Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Companies providing services to buildings and dwellings are increasingly using IoT technology for easy monitoring and maintenance of the client sites. IoT helps facility mangers to monitor deficiencies in system, provide information about building and on-going processes with help of video surveillance and motion sensors. With automation and control connected to a single device and intra-device communication, monitoring, and finding issues in the client site becomes easy. IoT devices placed in buildings are programmed to raise red flags upon system failures and enables service providers to respond promptly avoiding major breakdowns. Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced IoT device management and offers customized software development and systems for the same. This system makes it easy to register, organize, monitor, and remotely manage IoT devices at scale. In this setting, firms can register intra communication devices individually or in bulk and manage permissions so that devices remain secure.

The global services to buildings and dwellings market is expected to grow from $751.01 billion in 2020 to $802.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The services to building and dwellings industry size is expected to reach $1085.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America was the largest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 30% of the global services to buildings and dwellings market. Africa was the smallest region in the other services to buildings and dwellings market.

