St. Johnsbury Barracks / Trail sign theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tucker Mountain Town Forest

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police has taken a report of several trail signs being stolen from the Tucker Mountain Town Forest. Two signs were reported to have been taken. These signs were made of wood and have "Woodchuck Mountain Loop Trail" and "No motorized vehicles" on them. Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to call Trooper Thompson at 802-222-4680.