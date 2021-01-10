Sussex I State Prison Officer Attacked

Press Release January 10, 2021

RICHMOND — Around 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, a Sussex I State Prison inmate seriously injured a sergeant at the Waverly, Virginia facility. The male sergeant, who has more than 20 years of service with the Department of Corrections, sustained six non-life threatening stab wounds to the hand, arm, and side of the body. The officer was admitted, treated, and released from a local hospital last night.

When the sergeant called for assistance with six inmates, a K9 officer and her K9 responded. The K9 was stabbed and required emergency surgery. The K9 is expected to live.

Nine inmates have been identified as suspected of having been involved in the assault on the sergeant. A number of other inmates engaged in disruptive behavior, including refusing to return to their cells, lighting fires, and breaking sprinkler heads.

A strike team was deployed to the prison and the incident was contained, with inmates secured, shortly after 11:00 p.m.

An investigation is underway and the VADOC expects to seek criminal charges against those responsible for the assault.