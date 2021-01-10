Sindhis, Pashtun and Human rights activists protested against recent atrocities in Pakistan
A protest outside the residence of Pakistani Ambassador in Washington DC
To save the existence of Sindhu Civilization (Indus Valley Civilization), we are embarking on a long walk for freedom, love and nature to save people, the earth and humanity”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 9th, Sindhi Foundation organized a demonstration where Sindhis, Pashtun and human rights activists gathered to protest against recent atrocities at the hands of Pakistani government. Persecuted nations and religious minorities are suffering. The protest was held outside the residence Pakistani ambassador in Washington DC.
— Munawar Laghari
Sindhis are suffering and we can not remain silent. On the 10th of November, 2020, the human rights organization Sindh Sabha embarked on the long march for the recovery of Sindhis who have been abducted and disappeared. The march was led by activist Sindhi Inaam and initiated by the families of enforced disappearance victims who demanded the return of their loved ones and the end of enforced disappearances. The peaceful march was to run from Karachi to the General Headquarters of the Pakistani Army in Rawalpindi. However, upon reaching the Sindh-Punjab border, the protesters, including women, were violently manhandled and beaten. Female protesters were arrested, dragged by their hair, and handcuffed in chains. Sindhi Inaam and five other activists bravely negotiated with the police and took the womens’ place in jail. These activists remain behind bars.
On the 3rd of January, 2021, Isis terrorists abducted and killed eleven Hazara Shia coal miners in Mach Balochistan. The Hazara Shia Muslims were targeted by extremists for not being “good Muslims.”
A week prior to the incident, human rights activist Karima Baloch was found drowned near Toronto. The circumstances of the activist's death remain in question as the police continue to investigate the case. However, anyone who had followed Karima’s story knew that she faced constant danger and threat from the ISI and Pakistani authorities. In 2016, she moved from Pakistan to Canada after fearing for her life.
On the 6th of December, 2020, the Pashtun civil rights leader and lawmaker, Ali Wazir, had spoken at a rally in Karachi. Ten days later, he was arrested and prosecuted on anti-state charges.
More recently, a Hindu Temple in a remote village of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked and set on fire by a group of Muslims. The attack came after cleric Molvi Shareef made an inflammatory speech during an otherwise peaceful protest. Ninety-two police officers watched the assault unfold, and stood by in what is described by the provincial police chief as “cowardice and negligence.”
Sufi Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation said, “We have to fight against Pakistan. That’s the only way. There is no other way. We have to unite because they don’t learn from one or two protests. We are thinking about continuous protests and then may be they will listen to us and if they still don’t listen to us, the surrounding embassies will listen and we will tell them to take some action and declare Pakistan a terrorist state. The Sindhi Foundation is planning “A long Walk for Freedom” and I invite all the people belonging to persecuted nations to join us in this effort”.
The march will begin on April 7, 2021 at the UN headquarters in New York City, NY, and end in Washington, D.C. on April 29. The participants will cross through five states by foot: Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
On behalf of the Sindhi Foundation, Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun and other human rights activists demanded release of all political leaders and human rights defenders who have been arrested by Pakistani Authorities, release of all the victims of Enforced disappearances and they demanded Pakistan to stop silencing of cultural groups and religious minorities.
