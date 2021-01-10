Tiger Financial News Network, an Extraordinary Year in Review
TFNN surpassed 1 million views in 2020, up 65% compared with 2019 viewership numbers, capitalizing off the rush of new traders into the market.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, January 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was a year like no other. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the national election, markets have been incredibly turbulent. Tiger Financial News Network has continued to provide live stock market news, analysis, and education every trading day through this crisis. 2020 has been a year of many milestones for TFNN. Having just crossed 1 million YouTube views for the year, we would like to take a look back at 2020.
At TFNN we are committed to furthering our viewers' education in the markets and we want to answer all of their questions whenever possible. Over the course of the year, our call-in programming, where hosts answer technical questions on the stock market live on-air, has received hundreds of call-in requests. In addition to our callers, we have received thousands of written questions and hosted dozens of unique and entertaining guests.
In response to the economic unrest caused by COVID-19, TFNN published several educational videos on the acquisition of SBA emergency relief grants and loans. These videos reached over 10,000 individuals and helped many people secure the emergency funding they needed to persist through the COVID-19 restrictions.
TFNN has made many needed improvements to its St. Petersburg production studio in 2020. Located in Tampa Bay area, affectionately dubbed the “Lightning Capital”, the St. Petersburg studio is prone to power outages year-round. The acquisition and maintenance of Uninterrupted Power Supply units in 2020 now provides the studio enough surge-protection and back-up battery power to prevent the loss of power or stream integrity in the event of blackout.
In addition to the acquisition of UPS systems for the studio, 2020 saw the integration of code-based automation into the company's production processes. The upgrade to automated systems has greatly improved stream quality by reducing opportunity for user error during live broadcast and improved customer experience by greatly reducing the delivery time of archived content.
In 2020, TFNN partnered with St. Petersburg College to provide credit-eligible internships to students interested in audio/video production. These internships provide an opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with live video production and broadcast technology in the age of streaming while receiving college credit towards their education.
Tommy O’Brien, COO of TFNN, released his first market newsletter, Rocket Equities & Options, through TFNN earlier this year. When asked for comment O’Brien had this to say about 2020:
“With the support of our loyal listeners and viewers, our dedicated hosts and educators, our production and customer service staff, and our sponsors, most notably TD Ameritrade and Direxion, TFNN has been able to stay on the air delivering live financial news and analysis during this extraordinary year while growing our reach to more than 1 million views in 2020. We look forward to providing the same reliable and consistent market analysis and coverage throughout 2021 as we continue to grow TFNN, and would not be able to do it without the many tigers & tigresses that support us every day.”
To learn more about TFNN’s advertising program, call 877-518-9190, or email Advertising@TFNN.com
Tommy O'Brien
TFNN
+1 877-518-9190
tommy@tfnn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter