Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 8, 2021, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

At approximately 4:33 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took victim’s property. As the victims fled the scene, the suspect fired shots at the victims. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, January 8, 2021, 24 year-old Aaron Fortune, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.