Toggl Hire's Recruitment Tool for Startups Cuts Hiring Time by 86%

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has a new, breakthrough recruitment tool that slashes hiring time.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Toggl announced today that its hire recruitment tool for startups cuts hiring time by 86 percent.

"Toggl Hire is truly a game-changer," said Alari Aho, CEO and co-founder of Toggl Hire. “Toggl Hire’s Recruitment Tool empowers startups to hire over 80 percent faster. You can instantly shortlist the best candidates based on relevant skills.”

Aho explained that with its recruitment tool, startups can identify top talent and let the built-in skills tests reveal them for you, instead of drowning in resumes.

“Everyone prefers a 20-minute test to a two-hour assessment,” Aho said, before adding, “It’s easy to set-up. You can create a skills test in two clicks. There’s no learning curve, just simple-to-use software. And it integrates easily and allows you to use it with your other ATS tools like Greenhouse and Workable.”

In a case study, fast-growing startup Scoro faced obstacles in attracting quality talent for their more demanding roles. By adding Toggl’s hire recruitment tool to their recruitment process, they were able to attract and hire the right candidates for the positions of QA Automation Engineer and Front-End Developer – all in less than a month, cutting their hiring time by 86 percent.

As to how more customers rate Toggl Hire, Founder Ho Yin, said, “The best people aren't usually looking for a job, but when a great opportunity comes (literally) in front of them, they are interested. Toggl Hire helped us get the attention of these people.”

For more information, please visit www.toggl.com/hire and https://www.toggl.com/blog/hire.

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.

