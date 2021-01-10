Royalton Barracks/ DUI II- Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200093
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2021 at approximately 7:20 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: DUI II- Refusal
ACCUSED: Lisa Woickelman
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/09/2021 Vermont State Police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a vehicle all over the roadway unable to maintain a constant speed. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks located and stopped the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator Lisa Woickelman to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. Woickelman was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/26/2021 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
