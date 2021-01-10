Royalton Barracks/ DUI II- Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200093

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2021 at approximately 7:20 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II- Refusal

ACCUSED: Lisa Woickelman

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/09/2021 Vermont State Police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a vehicle all over the roadway unable to maintain a constant speed. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks located and stopped the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator Lisa Woickelman to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. Woickelman was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/26/2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.