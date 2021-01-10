Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ DUI II- Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200093

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski                     

STATION: Royalton     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2021 at approximately  7:20 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II- Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  Lisa Woickelman                                            

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/09/2021 Vermont State Police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a vehicle all over the roadway unable to maintain a constant speed. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks located and stopped the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator Lisa Woickelman to be operating under the influence of intoxicants. Woickelman was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/26/2021 to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 at 1:30 PM         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

