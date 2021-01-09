Washington State Department of Health to provide interim support to Island County

For immediate release: January 9, 2021 (21-006)

Media contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has stepped in to provide interim Local Health Officer (LHO) functions to the Island County Health Department effective Jan. 6, 2021.

Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH, State Epidemiologist and Acting State Health Officer, initially began serving as the LHO on Dec. 31, 2020 on an emergency basis before being named by Island County Board of Health as the interim LHO.

“I agreed to this emergency request in order to protect the health and well-being of the residents of Island County. It is not an ideal situation but given the current COVID-19 crisis, it was the right thing to do. I appreciate Dr. Lindquist’s willingness to serve in this capacity,” said Washington Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH.

Dr. Lindquist will serve in this role through Jan. 20, 2021, while the Island County Board of Health names a permanent Local Health Officer.

