UBX announces strategic partnership with CybrHawk
Global cloud provider UBX Cloud partners with CybrHawk to strengthen cyber security postureDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBX Cloud, the global cloud services provider based out of metro Detroit, announced its partnership with Cybrhawk to offer more protection and cyber security solutions.
The new partnership adds another layer to UBX Cloud's cyber security platform based on Syntervision Oasis, protecting enterprises from the latest threats of modern targeted cyberattacks by combining network layer, infrastructure, end-user and AI-based unprotected memory protection, mitigation, and alerting into a single interface.
CybrHawk operates the world’s most advanced enterprise cybersecurity threat intelligence tools. With its Fusion Analytic Threat Platform, CybrHawk offers a deep insight in rapidly identifying and responding to cyber threats before a material breach. The latest integration of a memory injection solution to CybrHawk’s SIEM platform fights zero-day attacks.
“UBX is very pleased to be partnering with CybrHawk to further strengthen our security posture as a cloud provider,” said Steve Panovski, President of UBX Cloud.
“CybrHawk, in conjunction with UBX’s existing micro segmentation and zero-trust cyber solutions, offers a best-of-breed combination solution that we are proud to offer our clients worldwide.”
"At CybrHawk, we are committed to providing our clients with the benefits of having a strong foundation of visibility and accountability for the network, and protecting businesses, service providers, and government agencies around the world," said Jacob Thankachen, CEO & Co-Founder of CybrHawk.
“Our UBX Cloud partnership not only supports our development, but also ensures that we can help solve critical problems.”
"We're excited about UBX Cloud's technology alliance program," said Draython Savoi, COO & Co-Founder of CybrHawk. "Our joint clients will have access to a state-of-the-art, comprehensive and real-time monitoring solution through our partnership with UBX Cloud, along with an advanced set of high-resolution analytics for best-in-class reactive and proactive performance monitoring."
About UBX Cloud
UBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.
About CybrHawk
CybrHawk is a leading provider of information, security-driven risk intelligence solutions focused solely on protecting clients from cyberattacks. We also pioneered an integrated approach that provides a wide range of cybersecurity solutions for organizations of varying size and complexity. Our solutions enable organizations to define their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect real-time malicious activity, prioritize and respond quickly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.
