UBX Cloud’s India Sales Division Reaches Platinum Status in Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program
COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBX Cloud, the global cloud services provider, has obtained Platinum status in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider Program (VCSP) in India, reflecting UBX Cloud’s expertise in delivering Veeam-powered data management and protection solutions to accelerate customers digital transformation journeys. Veeam Software is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™.
“Since 2008, UBX has provided exceptional backup and disaster recovery services to our customers,” said Steve Panovski, Managing Partner and President of UBX Cloud.
“We launched sales operations in India in early 2019, and the growth since then has been phenomenal. Our strategic partnership with Veeam is the fuel to the engine we’ve built to expand our enterprise business continuity services in the region.”
With more applications, systems, and data to protect than ever before, CIOs realize the importance of having a fully integrated, fast and secure cloud-based backup and disaster recovery service. Veeam Cloud Connect makes it easy for customers to turn to the cloud for asset protection and replication. Quest’s Veeam-powered disaster recovery service provides Recovery Time and Point Objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes to any customer, regardless of the storage, applications, or operating systems they use and for either VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V environments.
"Our partnership with UBX Cloud is a testament of our commitment to provide data availability, uptime, and protection to our customers at all times, ensuring business continuity and digital transformation," said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam India & SAARC.
“UBX Cloud is a proven partner with a successful track record, and we congratulate them for achieving Platinum status under our Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider Program (VCSP) in India. We are confident of UBX Cloud’s outstanding commitment, and through this collaboration, we look forward to elevate our customers’ cloud data strategy and help them stay ahead of the innovation curve,”
UBX Cloud's global team is being recognized as leaders in leveraging and deploying Veeam-based technologies.
“Data availability and uptime is our primary mission," Panovski said.
"Veeam helps us achieve 100% uptime in our private cloud. UBX was the one of the first six Veeam cloud service providers on the America side, and now our India operations has achieved Platinum partner status. I really couldn’t be happier. This is a career achievement and important milestone in our 12-year history.”
UBX Cloud currently offers Cloud Connect Backup and Cloud Connect Replication services for Veeam customers and MSP resellers, as well as comprehensive managed backup and disaster recovery services for customer with on-premises endpoints and hosted VMs.
About UBX Cloud
UBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.
About Veeam
Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. With 375,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, Veeam customer-satisfaction scores are the highest in the industry at 3.5x the average. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
Sora Maria Childress
