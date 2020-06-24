UBX Cloud provides a VMWare-powered safe haven for Nuvolat customers
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cloud services provider UBX Cloud announced today it is offering free migration services for IT MSPs impacted by the recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of Nuvolat Cloud Group, a VMware data center partner managing over 130,000 virtual machines.
Nuvolat has informed its customers via email that they have until July 15, 2020, to evacuate data to an alternate provider, and UBX Cloud stands ready to assist with its fully managed, VMware-powered, white label private cloud.
“Migrations can be overwhelming, especially in these abrupt circumstances, but it’s an everyday thing at UBX Cloud and our team of certified cloud engineers will ensure the transition go smoothly,” said Steve Panovski, President of UBX Cloud. “After seeing the news of Nuvolat’s bankruptcy, we knew we had to help the MSPs scrambling to migrate before the service termination deadline. If we can help, please let us know. In this business, there’s nothing worse than an outage that impacts your end users.”
UBX Cloud’s white label private cloud enables MSP partners to focus on running their business rather than managing infrastructure. UBX Cloud operates and fully manages customer environments 24x7x365, ensuring the uptime, security and compliance of customer workloads running in their multi-data center cloud.
To learn more about UBX Cloud’s MSP Partner Program, please click here.
About UBX Cloud
UBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.
Sora Maria Childress
