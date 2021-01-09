Arrest Made in Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to offenses in the Seventh District.

Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun)/Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) : On Saturday, November 21, 2020, at approximately 9:00 pm, in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, the suspect approached the victims, who were working in full uniform as Special Police Officers, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to fire the weapon at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 20-166-734

Armed Carjacking (Unknown Object): On Monday, January 4, 2021, at approximately 6:28 pm, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, the suspect approached the victim, who was entering their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect placed an unknown object on the victim’s back and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-001-766

Armed Robbery (Metal Pole): On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at approximately 7:55 pm, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast, the suspect approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a metal pole and demanded their property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-002-260

Theft Two: On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 11:28 am, in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, the suspect took a package from the front of the listed location. CCN: 21-002-542

