Tiger Precious Metals & Stones Celebrates Grand Opening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners Tom O’Brien and Andy Arbutine are excited to announce the launch of their new company, Tiger Precious Metals & Stones! Tiger Precious Metals & Stones specializes in the buying and selling of Gold, Silver, Coins, Jewelry, Diamonds and Watches.
Tiger Precious Metals & Stones is breaking into the market with fresh ideas. The company not only does mail in buying and selling, but will also talk or meet with you personally to really get a feel for what you are looking for.
When asked about the company, Owner Andy Arbutine said “We really strive to make buying and selling precious metals and jewelry easy for our clients. We’re not a store, we’re more like a concierge service. You tell me what you want, and I’ll help you find the best at a great price.”
To learn more about Tiger Precious Metals & Stones, call 727-329-8245 or email Andy@tfnn.com.
Andy Arbutine
Tiger Precious Metals & Stones
+1 727-329-8245
Andy@tfnn.com
