Salon Gaboa Celebrates Double Digit Growth in 2020

Salon Gaboa

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner Bridget Clair, a Master Stylist with 27 years in the beauty business, celebrates double digit growth in a tough year all around in the salon business. Bridget and her team of highly trained stylists bring together their knowledge of Aveda products fully integrating the mind, body, and spirit into the beauty process.

Salon Gaboa is looking forward to a great 2021. Bridget is now in the process of building out a spa, which will be open in the 2nd quarter of this year. Bridget’s daughter Eliana will be following in the footsteps of her mother as she loves taking care of people and showing them how to take their skincare to the next level with plant-based Aveda products.

The team that Bridget has put together are all highly educated in the Aveda way. Bridget’s Technical Training Program allows new and seasoned artists to completely understand the Gaboa spirit, which is felt throughout the salon.

