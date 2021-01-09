COVID-19 Daily Update 1-9-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.