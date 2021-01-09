Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,359 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-9-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.  

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-9-2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.