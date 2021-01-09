Besfort Behluli & Tom O’Brien Celebrate $18 Million in 2020 Sales
Tiger Real Estate LLC
St. Petersburg real estate firm accelerates growth into 2021 with the local market on fire!ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besfort Behluli had his best year yet in 2020. “I know every doorknob in St. Petersburg”, said Besfort from his 5th floor office looking over downtown St. Petersburg. Tiger Real Estate LLC did over $18 million in sales in 2020 and expects to double those number in 2021. Besfort and his team of four sales associates are dedicated to not only finding the right fit at the right price for their clients, but then also walking them through the process for a smooth closing.
What makes Tiger Real Estate LLC different from other brokerages is that it is small enough to care about the details that matter. “We really get to know what our clients want, whether they are looking for a single family, multifamily condominium, or apartment building. We have a deep understanding of the financing options available in the market, which makes the difference in all real estate transactions. You get more than a real estate associate when you do business with Tiger Real Estate LLC. You get 30 years of knowledge in the financing, construction, and development of real estate.” – Besfort Behluli
Tom and Besfort are deeply passionate about the city of St. Petersburg. “We live and breathe this city. We understand St. Petersburg, where it has been, where it is now, and where its going. Come join us. We expect to double sales this year and we are looking for highly passionate sales associates that want to give our customers the special attention they deserve.”
To learn more about Tiger Real Estate LLC, call 727-656-8903, or email Besfortre@gmail.com.
Besfort Behluli – Broker
+1 727-656-8903
Besfortre@gmail.com