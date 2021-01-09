Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,304 in the last 365 days.

Besfort Behluli & Tom O’Brien Celebrate $18 Million in 2020 Sales

Tiger Real Estate LLC

St. Petersburg real estate firm accelerates growth into 2021 with the local market on fire!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besfort Behluli had his best year yet in 2020. “I know every doorknob in St. Petersburg”, said Besfort from his 5th floor office looking over downtown St. Petersburg. Tiger Real Estate LLC did over $18 million in sales in 2020 and expects to double those number in 2021. Besfort and his team of four sales associates are dedicated to not only finding the right fit at the right price for their clients, but then also walking them through the process for a smooth closing.

What makes Tiger Real Estate LLC different from other brokerages is that it is small enough to care about the details that matter. “We really get to know what our clients want, whether they are looking for a single family, multifamily condominium, or apartment building. We have a deep understanding of the financing options available in the market, which makes the difference in all real estate transactions. You get more than a real estate associate when you do business with Tiger Real Estate LLC. You get 30 years of knowledge in the financing, construction, and development of real estate.” – Besfort Behluli

Tom and Besfort are deeply passionate about the city of St. Petersburg. “We live and breathe this city. We understand St. Petersburg, where it has been, where it is now, and where its going. Come join us. We expect to double sales this year and we are looking for highly passionate sales associates that want to give our customers the special attention they deserve.”

To learn more about Tiger Real Estate LLC, call 727-656-8903, or email Besfortre@gmail.com.

Besfort Behluli – Broker
Tiger Real Estate LLC
+1 727-656-8903
Besfortre@gmail.com

You just read:

Besfort Behluli & Tom O’Brien Celebrate $18 Million in 2020 Sales

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.