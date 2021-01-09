Middlesex- Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2020 1737 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown/through text message.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/08/2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding Ivan Alcide

violating his criminal conditions of release by contacting a victim in a current

pre-trial criminal court proceeding. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in

Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division for this violation on 01/20/2021

at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.