Middlesex- Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2020 1737 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown/through text message.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide                                                

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/08/2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding Ivan Alcide

violating his criminal conditions of release by contacting a victim in a current

pre-trial criminal court proceeding.  Alcide was issued a citation to appear in

Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division for this violation on 01/20/2021

at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

