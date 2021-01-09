Middlesex- Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2020 1737 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown/through text message.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/08/2020 the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding Ivan Alcide
violating his criminal conditions of release by contacting a victim in a current
pre-trial criminal court proceeding. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in
Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division for this violation on 01/20/2021
at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.